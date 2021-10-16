Follow us on Image Source : IANS Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna plans sudden elimination

Telugu's biggest reality show, 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5', has gained much hype with the season's contestants giving a tough fight. After five weeks, this week witnessed most of the contestants in the nominations, excluding Anne Master, actor Maanas, actress Priya and RJ Kajal. In the upcoming promos, Nagarjuna is seen schooling Anne Master for her rude behaviour towards Siri during one of the recent tasks at the Bigg Boss home. He also exposes Ravi's dual nature in the house. The makers of the show have released a fresh promo of the upcoming episode.

The promo hints at a shocking twist, which would get one contestant out of the reality show, irrespective of the ongoing elimination process. Going by the promo, it is clear that host Nagarjuna will show the exit door to either Priya or Lobo. There was an unusual tension between the housemates during the week's elimination on the episode.

It is also reported that Sunday's episode will see one contestant leave the house, as per the audience votings. So, this week two contestants will leave the show, leaving only 12 members in the race for the title.

Sarayu, Uma Devi, Lahari Shari, Nataraj Master and Hamida were eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in the previous eliminations. With all the tasks and other competitions, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become a tougher fight for the remaining contestants.