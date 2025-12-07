Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal evicted; Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More make it to Top 3 Tanya Mittal was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 in fourth place. Contestants Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More have made it to the finale.

New Delhi:

Tanya Mittal’s journey on Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 19 came to an end as she was evicted from the house on the grand finale night, securing the fourth position. With her exit, contestants Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More made it to the top three, setting the stage for an exciting finale.

Before Tanya, singer and composer Amaal Mallik was evicted and secured the fifth position. Back-to-back eliminations left the Bigg Boss 19 fans shocked. Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday asked the top four contestants to open their suitcases to see if they were saved. During this task, Tanya Mittal was evicted and left the house.

Tanya Mittal gets evicted from Bigg Boss 19

Spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal was one of the most popular contestants in the nineteenth season of Bigg Boss. However, she was eliminated from the show just moments before the finale. Notably, host Salman Khan asked the finalists to gather in the Bigg Boss 19 assembly room for the first eviction, where the families of the top five contestants were present. Amaal Mallik became the first contestant from the top five to be evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 3 finalists

After Tanya Mittal’s eviction, the contestants who have made it to the top three are:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Pranit More

This is a developing story.

