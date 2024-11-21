Bigg Boss 18: Did Vivian Dsena push Karan Veer Mehra in the pool?

Follow us on Image Source : X Did Vivian Dsena push Karan Veer Mehra in Bigg Boss 18?

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18 is going to be even more interesting. This time the fight of Time God title is getting even more interesting. The contestants will be seen fighting for this title in the upcoming episode. The makers have shared a new promo for the show, where the contestants will be seen talking about the new bond formed in the house. In the promo, Isha Singh and Digvijay Rathi are seen questioning Karan Veer Mehra's relationship in the house. Vivian then decides to throw Karan Veer Mehra into the pool, due to which he is now out of the race for Time God.

Vivian wins the race

The promo begins with Bigg Boss announcing, "Today, the contestant who has the guts to give his opinion on the relationships in the house will become the Time God." The housemates are then seen running and trying to reach the other end. Vivian reaches the finish line first. Thus, he gets special powers for winning the race.

What decision will Bigg Boss's Ladla take?

Vivian picks up the cue card and reads, "Karan who runs away from relationships and housemates." In response to this, Karan Veer Mehra says that he does not run away from relationships, but builds very strong relationships and equations. He said that his bond does not change. Be it with Avinash. When I have said it, then clearly I am his enemy, so I will stay till the end."

After this, Esha Singh questions him that you do not have any such relationship in the house. To save himself, Karan asks his friends Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Durung if they will leave their trophy for him, and they nod in affirmative.

Taking the decision, Vivian drops Karan in the pool. Due to this, Karan is out of the race for Time God. The makers shared this promo with the caption, "Jo Dega Danke Ki Chot Par Ghare Ke Rishta Par Rai, Wahi Banega Time God Ke Jaat Ka Haqqaar." Now it will be interesting to see who wins the title of Time God.

