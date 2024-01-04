Bigg Boss 17: Will Abhishek Kumar be eliminated for slapping Samarth Jurel? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Will Abhishek Kumar be eliminated for slapping Samarth Jurel?

Bigg Boss 17 Elimination: There is a stir in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 at the moment. Abhishek Kumar's name is continuously making headlines for slapping contestant Samarth Jurel on national TV. Meanwhile, very big news is coming out about Abhishek, knowing that his fans may get a big shock. In the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Vaar, Abhishek Kumar may have to bear the brunt of raising his hand on another member of the house, Samarth.

Will Abhishek Kumar be out of Bigg Boss 17?

According to the report of Bigg Boss 17 latest news, the makers of the show are making big plans regarding Abhishek Kumar. Actually, by slapping Samarth Jurel during the show, Abhishek has broken the biggest rule of Bigg Boss, due to which now the makers of the show can take big action against Abhishek Kumar.

Due to this, Abhishek may also be thrown out of the house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, no official confirmation of this matter can be made yet. But if this happens then it may be a big shock for the fans of Bigg Boss 17 and the fans of Abhishek Kumar.

What went wrong?

Recently, during Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17, a lot of chaos broke out between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya as usual. Samarth Jurel also came between these two and started poking Abhishek. The matter escalated to such an extent that Abhishek Kumar lost his temper and getting angry at Samarth's actions, slapped him hard.

However, despite raising his hand, several TV and film celebrities have favoured Abhishek as the action led after a lot of poking and mental abuse by his ex Isha Malviya and his current boyfriend, Samarth. Last season's contestant and Udariyaan famed actor Ankit Gupta also took to his Instagram stories and blamed Isha for poking Abhishek.

​