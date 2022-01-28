Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill pays heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla on 'Tu Yaheen Hai' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill pays heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla | WATCH

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be held on January 29 and 30

Bigg Boss 15 has entered its last week and Salman Khan hosted reality show will have a two-part star-studded finale. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will pay tribute to the late actor and winner of season 13 Sidharth Shukla on the grand finale. She will be performing on her tribute song for Sidharth 'Tu Yaheen Hai.' On Friday (January 28), the makers dropped a promo video of her performance. "@shehnaazgill banane aa rahi hai grand finale aur bhi special with her heart touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla," they wrote in the caption.

In a short clip, we can see Shehnaaz performing her song while pictures and videos of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz from their season is being played in the background. In the promo, she says, "Dear Sidharth mere liye toh tu hmesha yhin hai."

The clip left SidNaaz fans emotional. In no time, they bombarded the post with their priceless reactions. One of the users wrote, "I cannot stop crying this has broken me." Another said, "Can't wait to seeee youuuuuuu."

For the unversed, the song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ was released by Shehnaaz Gill as a tribute to Sidharth Shukla after his sudden death. It is sung by the actress herself. Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021 due to a heart attack. His untimely demise left everyone shocked. He was 40 when he breathed his last. The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill.

Apart from Shehnaaz, several previous winners of the Bigg Boss such as Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, and Urvashi Dholakia will also be gracing the finale night. Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sahajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai and Nishant Bhatt have made it to the top 6.