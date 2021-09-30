Confirmed! Tejasswi Prakash and singer Akasa to enter Bigg Boss 15

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Tejasswi Prakash and singer Akasa to enter Bigg Boss 15

Two days before the launch of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 hosted by superstar Salman Khan, it unveiled a promo featuring its contestants on Voot Select. The identities of the contestants, according to Colors, the channel airing the show, will be revealed only on Saturday, October 2. Seen dancing in the promo, and therefore appearing to be confirmed contestants, are TV actress Tejasswi Prakash and singer Akasa. In the video, Akasa is seen performing on 'Naagin', even as Tejasswi dances to 'Paani Paani Ho Gayi'.

Tejasswi Prakash is known for playing Ragini Maheshwari in the show 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'. She has appeared in a number of shows such as 'Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya', 'Karn Sangini' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.' She has also appeared in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' as well as 'Comedy Nights Bachao'.

Akasa caught the attention of audiences after her song 'Naagin' with Aastha Gill. She debuted with 'Kheech Meri Photo' from the 2016 movie 'Sanam Teri Kasam' and her debut pop single 'Thug Ranjha' also became very popular.

At a media conference in Nagpur, four names were announced officially. They included television actress and model Donal Bisht, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, and 'Bigg Boss OTT' runners-up Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.

The new season will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 p.m. and thereafter air every Monday to Friday at 10.30 p.m. and on Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 p.m. on COLORS.