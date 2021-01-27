Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOSTBOYJOURNEY Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta discloses he was under debts of Rs 1.8 crore

The reality show Bigg Boss is a roller coaster of emotions. Each contestant goes through ups and downs in the show. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 we saw Vikas Gupta getting all emotional and revealing a lot of secrets about his personal life. Vikas revealed that he was under debts amounting to rupees 1.8 crore. Vikas has always been vocal about his personal life, his relationships with the people in the television industry, his bonding with his parents, and much more.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss asked inmates to collect their important items from the bedroom area as it would soon be sealed for a task. During the process, Vikas had a major fight with co-contestant Arshi Khan. During the argument, Vikas claimed that he has all the recordings. Vikas further said that he won't play the reality show for winning the trophy anymore. Instead, he would play the game to ensure his image his clean and good.

The following night, Vikas spoke about his personal issues as he sat in the garden area with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, and Rubina Dilaik. As Vikas started talking about his stiff relationship with his mother and brother, Aly told him to not go against his mom.

Vikas said, "Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said we will not be able to have a claim on Vikas' property if we go against him in the media. I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normal kids do not go before parents".

Vikas further revealed why he did not pay his mother's medical expenses and asked her to leave his house. "There was this point when I had to sell my house and when I called my mother to talk about it, she just said 'I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later'. It was then that I told them, 'I am broke and I cannot bear the cost of the treatment. I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share of the money, and use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to rupees1.8 crore."