Bigg Boss 14: Rubina warns Rakhi to not cross limits after latter 'pulls string' of Abhinav's shorts

Rubina Dilaik warns Rakhi Sawant to not cross limits after latter 'pulls string' of Abhinav's shorts

A few weeks are left for Bigg Boss 14 finale and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to survive in the house and entertain their fans. Rakhi Sawant who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger has been making headlines for her cute antics. The drama queen surely knows how to add a pinch of entertainment to Salman Khan's hosted show. Rakhi has been pretending to be madly in love with housemate Abhinav Shukla for a while now. The makers of the show on Friday dropped a new promo, which shows her pulling the strings of Abhinav's short to give her gimmick a push, literally.

In the latest video, Rakhi is seen pulling the strings of Abhinav's shorts, which leaves him and his wife Rubina Dilaik enraged and shocked. "Rakhi, apni haddein cross mat kijiye," Rubina yells at Rakhi. She warns that if Rakhi does not respect her husband, she would have to deal with her.

The clip opens with Rakhi and Abhinav sitting in the garden area. Rakhi greets Abhinav and asks him 'How is he.' Without reacting or uttering a word, the actor gets up from the sofa and leaves. In another scene, Rakhi pulls Abhinav's short's string and Rubina warns her. However, the warning doesn't seem to have any effect on Rakhi.

"Mere pati ki izzat nhi kregi, ill be the first one to face you," Rubina told Rakhi.

The drama queen replied: "Aapke husband aapke ghar pe honge, humare yaha to contestant hain." Rubina continued to fuss over Rakhi's latest antic, to which Rakhi responded: "Who are you to tell me my limits? You can not stop me baby. I am in love with Abhinav. Jisko jalna hai, jale."

Rubina then warns Rakhi not to go beyond a point in the name of entertainment But Rakhi says "Mai Abhinav ko cherungi."

Dropping the video, colorsTV wrote, "@rakhisawant2511 ka behadd pyaar kar raha hai saari haddein paar! Kya hoga @rubinadilaik ka Rakhi pe vaar? Watch #BB14 tonight at 10:30 PM."

Rakhi's latest antic comes after she recently ripped Abhinav's underwear, and wrote his name in red all over her body.