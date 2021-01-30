Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' for Abhinav Shukla irks netizens, Rubina Dilaik upset

Image Source : TWITTER/@SFG_PUBG Rakhi Sawant's 'love' for Abhinav Shukla irks netizens

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been becoming saucy with each passing day. With the entry of challengers, especially Rakhi Sawant, the show had started to garner much attention and soon after the first week, Rakhi was claimed to be the ultimate entertainer of the house. Her 'love' and cute banter with Abhinav Shukla was also like by the audience. But looks like it's high time that Rakhi changes her gameplay. Netizens are disappointed with Rakhi Sawant's actions during the last week. In a recent episode, Rakhi was seen pulling the strings of Abhinav's shorts, which left him and his wife Rubina Dilaik enraged and shocked. The act did not go down well with Twitterati as well who bashed her for crossing her limits

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo video has further irked the netizens as Rakhi Sawant has not been reprimanded for her behavior with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

Fans have been expressing their disappointment over Rakhi Sawant's gimmicks that she calls 'love' for Abhinav Shukla. One Twitter user claimed, "After Media say that they and audience like #AbhinavShukla and #RakhiSawant chemistry rakhi is just ready to do every possible thing to be in a lime light and She Cross Her Limit In Name Of Entertainment... #ArshiKhan is also very entertaining but she knows her boundaries very well." Another said, "#BiggBoss14 should put a stop to #RakhiSawant's creepy entertainment. We saw today that #AbhinavShukla was not comfortable with the task, thats why he gave it up at start only.She said mere kokh mei uske pyar ki nishani h & mai bahar bhi tumhara peecha ni chhodungi."

Check out the reactions here-

After Media say that they and audience like #AbhinavShukla and #RakhiSawant chemistry rakhi is just ready to do every possible thing to be in a lime light and She Cross Her Limit In Name Of Entertainment#ArshiKhan is also very entertaining but she knows her boundaries very well — PREET (@P_r_e_e_t_t) January 29, 2021

Stay strong #RubinaDilaik n #AbhinavShukla u have been nothing less than respectful towards #RakhiSawant

Nation knows the truth of rakhi sawant! This is disgusting @biggboss @ColorsTV — Rocky Raccoon💎🤙 #TeamRubinaDilaik (@rockyraccoon032) January 29, 2021

Rakhi itni badi bhi entertainer nhi hai jitna usko sir pe chadda rahe hai!

Cheap tactics she is using to entertain.



Abhinav shukla is a classy and dignified man. Obviously Rubina and abhinav will not support this bullshit.#BiggBoss14 #AbhinavShukla #RubinaDilaik #RakhiSawant — Titiksha (@Shehnaaz5731091) January 29, 2021

#BiggBoss14 should put a stop to #RakhiSawant's creepy entertainment. We saw today that #AbhinavShukla was not comfortable with the task, thats why he gave it up at start only.She said mere kokh mei uske pyar ki nishani h & mai bahar bhi tumhara peecha ni chhodungi.



Contd.. — Bigg Boss 24 Hrs Live (@BiggBoss24hrs) January 28, 2021

#AbhinavShukla knows this game now. He knew that if he would have retaliated against #RakhiSawant then he would have been bashed by public or #SalmanKhan bcoz she is channel Favorite. Later #RubinaDilaik also agreed that #Rakhi badtameezi would be taken as entertainment on WKV. — Bigg Boss Expert💞Team Rubinav❤️ Rubina ♥️ Abhinav (@navin_duggal) January 29, 2021

Arey yaar no.. #RakhiSawant entertainment k naam pe ye sab harkate with #AbhinavShukla is really cheap . He is married to #rubina and ye sab harkate wannabe and desperate log karte hai — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 27, 2021