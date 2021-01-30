Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' for Abhinav Shukla irks netizens, Rubina Dilaik upset

Saturday, January 30, 2021
     
 In a recent episode, of Bigg Boss 14 Rakhi Sawant was seen pulling the strings of Abhinav Shukla's shorts, which left him and his wife Rubina Dilaik enraged and shocked. The act did not go down well with Twitterati as well who bashed her for crossing her limits. Today, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will listen to the clarifications of the contestants on their behaviour in the past week.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been becoming saucy with each passing day. With the entry of challengers, especially Rakhi Sawant, the show had started to garner much attention and soon after the first week, Rakhi was claimed to be the ultimate entertainer of the house. Her 'love' and cute banter with Abhinav Shukla was also like by the audience. But looks like it's high time that Rakhi changes her gameplay. Netizens are disappointed with Rakhi Sawant's actions during the last week. In a recent episode, Rakhi was seen pulling the strings of Abhinav's shorts, which left him and his wife Rubina Dilaik enraged and shocked. The act did not go down well with Twitterati as well who bashed her for crossing her limits

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo video has further irked the netizens as Rakhi Sawant has not been reprimanded for her behavior with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

Fans have been expressing their disappointment over Rakhi Sawant's gimmicks that she calls 'love' for Abhinav Shukla. One Twitter user claimed, "After Media say that they and audience  like #AbhinavShukla and #RakhiSawant chemistry rakhi is just ready to do every possible thing to be in a lime light and She Cross Her Limit In Name Of Entertainment... #ArshiKhan is also very entertaining but she knows her boundaries very well." Another said, "#BiggBoss14 should put a  stop to  #RakhiSawant's creepy entertainment. We saw today that #AbhinavShukla was not comfortable with the task, thats why he gave it up at start only.She said mere kokh mei uske pyar ki nishani h & mai bahar bhi tumhara peecha ni chhodungi." 

