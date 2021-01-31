Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's brother supports her on incident with Abhinav Shukla, 'She knows she is married'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's brother supports her on an incident with Abhinav Shukla, 'She knows she is married'

Ever since Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 14 house she has been making headlines. In the recent episodes, we saw that Rakhi Sawant pulled co-contestant Abhinav Shukla's drawstring. This has invited a lot of bashing against Rakhi by fans, viewers, and television actors. Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant on Sunday came in support of his sister and said that Rakhi is aware of her 'married' status and hasn't crossed her limits. He even said that Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik had been overreacting to Rakhi's actions.

Claiming that Rakhi is innocent Rakesh told ETimes TV, "Rakhi is doing what she is best at doing and that is entertaining everyone. She is an entertainer and she hasn't crossed her line. The whole family has watched the episode and we feel she was just performing a task. At the end of the day, she knows she is married and has a husband back home. She will not cross her line ever."

For the past few days, Rakhi Sawant had been flirting with Abhinav Shukla and often asking him to make her his girlfriend. Initially, Rubina and Abhinav took Rakhi's antics in jest but now they have been furious about it. This time Rubina got angry with Rakhi and confronted her. To this Rakhi replied that "Abhinav is your husband at home, but here he is a contestant."

Many popular celebrities like Srishty Rode, Munmun Dutta, Rahul Mahajan and Keerti Kelkar came in support of Abhinav Shukla. Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit tweeted, "So a woman can touch a man's nada?? What if we reversed the situation . This is disturbing, appalling ,not funny and vulgar."

