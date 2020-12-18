Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant points finger at Manu Punjabi, Nikki's friendship, calls her 'Chugalkhor'

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Rakhi points finger at Manu, Nikki's friendship, calls her 'Chugalkhor'

The temperature in Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14 house is on the rise after the entry of multiple challengers like Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, and Arshi Khan. While Contestants Nikki Tamboli and Manu share a close bond in the house, the latter is now being called 'Jaan part 2'. However, their friendship has caught Rakhi Sawant’s eyes and she has often tried to taunt Nikki on her bond with Manu and Rahul Mahajan.

In a new promo shared by Colors TV, Nikki and Rakhi can be seen indulging in an ugly exchange of words. Manu Punjabi is seen finally losing his cool as he blasts at Rakhi for teasing him.

The Promo shows Rakhi teasing Nikki for always sitting in a corner and talking to men. She is heard saying, “Mardo ko le lekar baith ti hai chugalkhor (backbiter).” Nikki hits back and says that she knows her reality too.

Meanwhile, Manu gets angry at Rakhi's comments as she points fingers at his and Nikki's friendship. He says, “Ek ladka aur ladki ki relationship ki le rahe hai ye log.” Manu even confronts Rakhi for using such dirty language as she continues to use bad words.

Manu then indulges in a major fight with Rakhi and slams her for speaking ill about Nikki and his relationship. When Rakhi continues speaking, he shouts, “Aapki aukaat kya hai ki ap mujhe bologi.”

Witnessing all of it, Rubina says, “ghar ka mahaul bahut, bahut, bahut kharab ho gaya hai (The atmosphere of the house has turned worse).”

Dropping the promo, Colorstv wrote "Ghar mein macha bawaal jab #RakhiSawant ne uthaaye @nikkitamboli aur @manupunjabim3 ki dosti par sawaal!"

However, Nikki Tamboli and Manu Punjabi are often seen together indulging in conversations and strategising plans while playing for the same team.