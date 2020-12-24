Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKAS/KASMERA/RAHUL Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah roots for Vikas Gupta and Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah feels winner of the ongoing season 14 should either be singer Rahul Vaidya or television producer Vikas Gupta. In an interview with IANS, she said: "I don't think any of the old contestants including Rubina (Dilaik) and Jasmine (Bhasin) have the ability to win the show because they can't stand for themselves. I think anybody who deserves to win the show is Rahul (Vaidya) or Vikas (Gupta). I feel Vikas is a really tough competitor because he is intelligent and he has the maturity and stability. He is a good strategist."

"‘Bigg Boss' is a game of wits, emotions and thought process, so you have to come up with a certain strategy to deal with it. If you (audience) are voting for someone as a fan because you have liked his or her serials then it's not right because he or she might be good in that particular serial but you have to see how he or she is performing in the (Bigg Boss) house. But our audience doesn't understand that. If they like someone's face or persona then they vote for them. I don't agree with that but it's the reality," she added.

Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi and Kashmera had entered the show as challengers a while back in a bid to boost ratings. However, Kashmera was eliminated.

Earlier, Kashmera was a housemate on the first season of Bigg Boss in 2006, and a Connection contestant on Bigg Boss 13 last year.