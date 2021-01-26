Wednesday, January 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 26 HIGHLIGHTS: Rakhi-Rubina at loggerheads, Aly-Abhinav's intense argument during task

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 26 HIGHLIGHTS: Rakhi-Rubina at loggerheads, Aly-Abhinav's intense argument during task

In today's episode contestants Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik will be seen getting into a heated argument. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla will also be seen getting into an intense fight with Aly Goni during the cycle task.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2021 23:28 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 26 LIVE UPDATES

With more drama and fights, Bigg Boss 14 is becoming intense with every passing day. In today's episode contestants Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik will be seen getting into a heated argument. This time it will be because of the household duties as Rakhi takes over Rubina’s duty of preparing the lunch, leaving the latter irked. On the other hand, Bigg Boss again gives the housemates five minutes to take stuff from the locked-out bedrooms and the housemates will be seen rushing to the bedroom area for grabbing the beddings, pillows, bedsheets and more. Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla will also be seen getting into an intense fight with Aly Goni during the cycle task wherein the housemates are divided into two teams and cycles are distributed to them which they have to assemble. As per the task, the housemates have to destroy each other’s bicycles giving a valid reason. 

Bigg Boss 14 January 26 HIGHLIGHTS: 

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 26 LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 26, 2021 11:27 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants try to destroy each other's bicycles. 

  • Jan 26, 2021 11:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 26, 2021 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi and Rakhi are destroying each other's bicycle. 

  • Jan 26, 2021 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 26, 2021 11:13 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    As per the task, the housemates have to destroy each other’s bicycles giving a valid reason. 

  • Jan 26, 2021 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Cycle task is on.

  • Jan 26, 2021 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki and Rahul Vaidya too get into a heated argument.

  • Jan 26, 2021 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi asked Rubina not to pick up fights with her for no reason.

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi Sawant ka kehna hai ki Rubina ki soch choti hai.

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik got into a heated argument because of the household duties as Rakhi takes over Rubina’s duty of preparing the lunch, leaving the latter irked.

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas is telling everyone in the house about his personal life.

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki and Abhinav tell Vikas not to discuss 'outside talks' and fight in the house.

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas discuss about his outside fights with Arshi. He tells Abhinav and Nikki about his arguments with Arshi. 

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Vaidya sang ‘Channa Mereya’ for Rakhi Sawant and Abhinav Shukla. 

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Vaidya sings 'Channa Mereya' song. 

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena feels Vikas is playing a man card.

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas and Arshi are discussing their 'outside' fights 
     

  • Jan 26, 2021 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

Top News

Latest News