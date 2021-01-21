Bigg Boss 14 Jan 21 LIVE UPDATES: Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni get into ugly spat

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni get into ugly spat

In today's episode of Salman Khan hosted the controversial show Bigg Boss 14, former allies Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla will be seen locking horns. The two actors have always been cordial to each other and this will be their first fight in the house. Today Bigg Boss will be offering personalised supply of coffee to one contestant till the show ends, in a bid to entice participants to break rules. Meanwhile, the new lock out task will continue today, where housemates are divided into two teams - the red team and the yellow team. The red team is headed by Rubina Dilaik and its members are Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. While the yellow team is headed by Rahul Vaidya and has Arshi Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Sonali Phogat. In the task, all the housemates are required to stay in the garden area. A point will be deducted from their team if they go inside the house.

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 21 LIVE UPDATES: