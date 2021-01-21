Bigg Boss 14 Jan 21 LIVE UPDATES: Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni get into ugly spat

Thursday, January 21, 2021
     
In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, former allies Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla will be seen locking horns. The two will get into an argument for the first time on the show.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2021 22:57 IST
Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

 Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni get into ugly spat 

In today's episode of Salman Khan hosted the controversial show Bigg Boss 14, former allies Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla will be seen locking horns. The two actors have always been cordial to each other and this will be their first fight in the house. Today Bigg Boss will be offering personalised supply of coffee to one contestant till the show ends, in a bid to entice participants to break rules. Meanwhile, the new lock out task will continue today, where housemates are divided into two teams - the red team and the yellow team. The red team is headed by Rubina Dilaik and its members are Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. While the yellow team is headed by Rahul Vaidya and has Arshi Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Sonali Phogat. In the task, all the housemates are required to stay in the garden area. A point will be deducted from their team if they go inside the house. 

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 21 LIVE UPDATES:

 

 

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The lock out task ends. 

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav and Aly call each other 'bhains' and 'bandar' during the fight.

     

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla locked horns. The two actors have always been cordial to each other and this is their first fight in the house.

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly Goni blocks the door and says he won't let anyone enter the house.

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav promises Rakhi Sawant that he will give her the coffee.  

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki and Vikas disagree with each other. 

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Former allies Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla are at loggerheads over Devoleena. 

  • Jan 21, 2021 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina and Devoleena get into a heated argument.

