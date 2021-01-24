Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINADILAIK Bigg Boss 14: Here's how Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik spent their lockdown

While lockdown was a difficult time for everyone across the country but it was not the same for Bigg Boss Season 14’s contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. The match made in heaven did a road trip from Lonavala to Punjab with their family. Isn’t this extremely adventurous? In Bigg Boss Extra Masala streaming exclusively on Voot, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli were seen chatting about their experiences from lockdown and that’s when Abhinav Shukla spilled the beans that he once made tea in middle of a farm for his parents as they are a huge tea lovers and can go without eating food but not tea.

While working out, Abhinav Shukla recollected memories from his lockdown and overwhelmingly expressed “Mera lockdown ka sab se memorable experience ye tha jab main, Ruby, Mom and Dad lonavala se Punjab travel kiya with permissions. Tab sadkoon pe kuch nahi tha sirf trucks the; no buses; no private vehicles and I drove the whole way to Punjab.

Saara khane ka saaman humne gaadi me peeche load kiya hua tha kyuki mere dad mom chai ke shaukeen hai; unko khana nahi denge toh chalega but unko chai chaiye hi hoti hai.” Listening to this, Rakhi shockingly asked “Chai kaha banate the?” that’s when Abhinav said “Haan humne road pe chai banai thi. Humne gaadi side me khet me lagayi thi jaha chaav tha aur mere camping stove pe chai banayi aur baaki saaman jaisi ki dhudh, paani aur chize hum ice box me lekar gaye the.”

Adding to this, Abhinav says “Humne 3 din ka ration saath me lekar gaye the aur khana hum re-heat karke khate the aur thoda indore se humne repack kiya tha khana Punjab jaane tak ka.” Later, Rakhi concludes with saying “Tumhari jodi bahut amazing hai”