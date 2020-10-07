Bigg Boss 14 Episode 4 Oct 7 LIVE Updates: Female contestants woo Sidharth Shukla for immunity

Bigg Boss 14 housemates Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikky Tamboli and Pavitra Punia will have to seduce actor Sidharth Shukla for an immunity task in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show. The immunity task comprises three rounds. For round one, the girls would have to get a tattoo from Sidharth while they impress him through great conversation.
Pavitra, the ex-girlfriend of former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Paras Chhabra, will be seen getting flirty with Sidharth as she gets a tattoo on the waist. Jasmin, who has worked with Siddharth in the show "Dil Se Dil Tak", will be using her personal equation to woo Sidharth during the tattoo task. The second round will have all the girls dancing with Sidharth on a motorbike while round three is where the girls have to save their martini glasses from falling off trays.
View this post on Instagram
Tattoo task mein @realsidharthshukla ko impress karne ki bharpoor koshish kar rahi hain ghar ki girls! Who do you think will win in this task? Tell us in the comments below and watch #BB14 mein aaj raat 10:30 baje on #Colors. Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @vootselect. @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14