Bigg Boss 14: Angry Aly Goni refuses to eat for being quarantined, threatens to damage the house's property

Image Source : COLORS TV Aly Goni angry behaviour

Bigg Boss 14 has started pacing up in terms of high voltage drama as contestant who recently made a wild card entry lost his cool. Yes, the latest promo of the show the actor was seen all angry as he was locked inside a separate room to follow quarantine rules amid the pandemic. However, today Aly will burst out for being put in quarantine for such a long time, claiming he is here not be in a room but participate in the show. Aly will go against Bigg Boss rules and will get utterly furious. He bangs the glass door and even threatens to damage the BB property if he is not let out.

In the promo, we can see Aly declaring that he will not wear the mic and will not eat food also. As Jasmin tries to explain things to him, Aly goes out of control and bangs the door with full aggression, screaming, 'It will take me two minutes to break it completely.' The actor also expresses that he is 'upset' for not being allowed to play the game and is locked in a room since he stepped in.

Lastly, in a fit of anger, Aly declares that he is ready to even walk out of the house, and he fears nothing or no one. 'Jo ukhadna hai ukhadne de. Ghar se nikalana hai toh nikal dey,' says an angry Aly.

Check out the Bigg Boss latest 14 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see how Bigg Boss deals with Aly Goni's uncontrollable anger. Will he be punished for disobeying the rules and disrespecting the show? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage