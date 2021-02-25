Bigg Boss 14 after party: Rakhi Sawant shares unseen pics with 'god brother' Salman Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAKHISAWANT2511 Rakhi Sawant shares unseen pics with 'god brother' Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant won hearts with her antics and entertaining personality in the reality show. While Rubina Dilaik took the trophy home, Rakhi managed to make a special place in the hearts of the people with her comedy. The diva had revealed that she entered the house again to revive her career since she is facing financial problems. Host Salman Khan also supported Rakhi throughout her journey and advised her to stay on the right track. On Wednesday, Rakhi took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures from the Bigg Boss 14 after-party.

Every year after the Bigg Boss finale, superstar Salman Khan hosts an after party for the contestants and this year as well, the stars enjoyed a big bash. Sharing pictures from the same, Rakhi called Salman her 'god brother' and prayed for his happy life. She wrote, "My god brother ,king of the king ,one and only ,Salman khan!! God unko sari khusiya de,unko sari murad puri ho."

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant is battling cancer, a fact that came to light during her stay on Bigg Boss 14. The actress shared a picture of her mother on Instagram and urged fans to pray for her. "Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment," Rakhi posted.

Actress Rashami Desai posted with a heart emoji: "Will surly pray for her speedy recovery and more important god give her more power. You are stronger then anyone baby your prayer works like magic." "Get well soon auntie," wrote actress Bandgi Kalra. Actress Kamya Panjabi took to Twitter to applaud Rakhi's journey in the show despite her mother not being well. "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis? Can u even imagine? Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..u r a winner in life #Staystrong (sic)," posted Kamya.

Rakhi Sawant made headlines since the first day of her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She did not shy away from talking about her personal life on national television. She shared shocking revelations about her life, claiming that a man had forced himself on her when she was young, in return of money. She spoke of her marriage with someone called Ritesh, saying that her husband was already married and had a child when they got married.

Although she was under stress, she fought back to entertain people, because her objective for participating in the show was to try and make a comeback in her career.