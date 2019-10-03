Bigg Boss 13: Payal Rohatgi brutally slammed for calling Ameesha, Koena and Rashami jobless

Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
Payal Rohatgi, who participated in Bigg Boss 2 called Bigg Boss 13 'malkin' Ameesha Patel and contestants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Koena Mitra jobless. Here's how Twitterati slammed her.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2019 19:54 IST
Representative News Image

Actress Payal Rohatgi, a former Bigg Boss contestant, has called the participants of Bigg Boss 13 jobless. Apart from passing demeaning remarks on actors Ameesha Patel, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, and Sidharth Shukla, Payal also called them "jobless".

"Ram Ram ji. Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all are jobless at present... So they decided to do 'Bigg Boss 13' for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also jobless when I went to 'Bigg Boss'," Payal tweeted on Wednesday.

Payal's tweet did not go down well with a section of social media users. Have a look:

Payal participated in the second season of "Bigg Boss". During her stay in the house, she was mostly in news for her romantic involvement with her fellow contestant Rahul Mahajan.

