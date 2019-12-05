Bigg Boss 13: Will Shehnaaz Gill confess her love for Paras Chhabra after his eviction?

Bigg Boss 13 is full of unexpected twists and turns that are a sure shot reason for success. A new one is soon going to take place in the house when the fans will witness a shocking announcement of Paras Chhabra's shocking eviction from the house. Paras, who has been doing really well ever since the beginning of the show was currently announced as the 'sanchalak' of the captaincy task. Others protested against him by showing their anger by breaking the props which were given by the BB.

In a new promo shared by the makers, the contestants were left in shock when a shocking announcement from Bigg Boss later which he has seen bidding goodbye and hugging his friends. Later, the camera focuses on Shehnaaz Gill who is seen crying her heart out as her dear friend leaves the house In the next scene, Asim is seen consoling a heart-broken Sana who is seen confessing her love for Paras saying that she has started loving him. Have a look:

In last night's episode, the viewers saw the ugly fight between Asim and Sidharth Shukla which happened during the same task. Check it out:

Now that the news of Paras's sudden eviction has started doing rounds, we wonder whether he will join the secret room or will return to the show, considering the fact that he has provided a lot of content needed for a reality show.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video