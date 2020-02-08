AsiManshi, SidNaaz- sabka chapter khatam karane mein kyo lage hue hain? Rajat Sharma asks Salman Khan on BB13

Image Source : TWITTER Rajat Sharma questions Bigg Boss 13 housemates and Salman Khan in 'Aap Ki Adalat' style

Host Salman Khan is all set to charge up the TV screens with Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday (February 9). There is no denying that the BB13 fans wait for the weekend to witness their favorite superstar grill the housemates about their wrongdoings throughout the week. Fans have often seen Salman taking class of the housemates by making them stand in the ‘katghara’ but this time, he will stand in the witness box when India TV chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma will grill him in his Aap Ki Adalat style.

In Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Rajat Sharma will be seen asking host Salman Khan about his conversations with the housemates. In the latest promo, Rajat Sharma is seen asking the superstar why is he warning housemates like Asim and Sidharth about their connections with Himanshi and Shehnaaz, respectively. He jokingly questions him “why are you ending everyone’s (love) chapter here?” To this Salman Khan starts laughing and replies, “kyuki mera chapter nahi start hora.” Watch the promo here-

Later, Rajat Sharma will also be seen grilling the housemates by asking them questions about their game strategy and connections inside the house.

Salman Khan will also be joined by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Weekend Ka Vaar who will be promoting her upcoming film Nikamma. The actress is all set to bounce back on the big screen after 12 years. Sharing the stage with them will be Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani, who also star in the film.

Related video:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page