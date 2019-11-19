Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 November 19 Written Updates: Sidharth, Asim get into physical fight during Shehnaaz's Swayamvar

Good friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will have an ugly spat that gets physical. In tonight's Bigg Boss 13 task, titled Shehnaz ka Swayamvar, a few of the bachelors in the house will have to impress princess Shehnaz. All the housemates get ready for a fun time, with Paras Chhabra getting a chance to woo Shehnaz. Sidharth is also one of the contenders. Things take an ugly turn when Shehnaz tells Sidharth to get her fruits. Following her orders, Sidharth goes to the kitchen and Asim doesn’t like it. Knowing that Asim dislikes Shehnaz, he tells Sidharth not to boss him around. They start pushing each other and get physical. Shehnaz and others come rushing to stop their fight.

Catch all the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 13 November 19 Episode