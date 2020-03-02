Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana is drooling over his abs and here's proof

One of the most trending contestants of this year's Bigg Boss 13 was none other than Asim Riaz whose popularity knew no bounds so much so that WWE star John Cena also came out in his support. The handsome hunk was announced as the runner up of the reality show and soon after it ended he even got music video opposite actress Jacqueline Fernandes. The actor has become quite active on the social media post his stint in the show and keeps on sharing pictures and videos of him sweating out hard in the gym. Yet again he did the same but what caught attention was his girlfriend and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana's response on it.

In the photo that was shared by Asim, he was seen flaunting his chiseled body and six-pack abs as he was shirtless dressed in only a pair of cool black track pants. The muscular man also sported a cool bandana and his good looks were something to die for. What caught our attention was Himanshi's comment on the same that was proof that she too drools over his super-fit body. Captioning the photo, Asim wrote, "WAKE UP WITH DETERMINATION GO TO BED WITH SATISFACTION.!!"

Himanshi was quick to respond on his amazing hot body and commented, "Ufffff baba." Have a look:

Himanshi's comment

Asim and Himanshi met during the show and fell in love. It was Himanshi's second entry that Asim proposed and expressed his feelings for her.

Recently Asim and Bigg Boss 12 runner up and cricketer Sreesanth at the gym and now the two of them are gym-buddies.

