Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget looks like a fairy as she dances to 'Sun Sathiya' in this viral video

Time and again, Jennifer Winget has proved that she is one of the most-loved actresses of Television. She has impressed her fans through her impeccable acting skills in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Bepanah, Beyhadh, etc. The diva is currently in the limelight for her upcoming show Beyhadh 2 in which she will be seen playing the role of psychopath Maya once again. But before that, the actress has left her fans in awe through a viral video in which she can be seen dancing on the popular song 'Sun Sathiya.'

Apart from being a great actress, Jennifer is also known for her dance skills. The video seems to be taken during an award function in which Jennifer dances on the song from the film ABCD. Have a look:

I know we all are sad !

So here is miss winget's magical performance !! It will lighten up your mood ! 😍😍😍😍#JenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/SeIvRv1QPQ — jennihollic4ever (@HasiKhurana) November 17, 2019

Apart from Jennifer, actors Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry will be seen playing crucial roles of male leads in the show and their looks from the show have already been shared.

Meanwhile, have a look at some of the promos of the show:

Coming back to the actress, she is one of the most talked-about celebrities of the small screen not just for her acting but also for her personal life. She was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover but the two decided to split because of compatibility issues.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video