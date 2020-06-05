Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer asks people to stop sending money, says 'received more than I’m worthy of’

Image Source : FACEBOOK/RAJESH KAREER Rajesh Kareer’s co-star in Begusarai, Shivangi Joshi also helped him by giving him Rs 10000.

Rajesh Kareer, who was seen in TV show Begusarai alongside popular actresses Shweta Tiwari and Shivangi Joshi, has now asked people to stop donating money into his account. The actor said that he has got more than he is worthy of. Rajesh took to Facebook to share a new video. Thanking people for helping him in this time of crisis, the actor says, “Please don’t deposit more money in my account as I feel I have received more than I am worthy of.” He added, “It feels like all of India came out to support me and has blessed me and my family.”

“I am no longer in the same situation that I was in last week,”the actor added. Rajesh Kareer also expressed his gratitude to media for amplifying his plea and said that he doesn’t know how he would ever be able to repay this kind gesture.

Rajesh’s co-star in Begusarai, Shivangi Joshi also helped him by giving him Rs 10000. “I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot,” Rajesh told SpotboyE in an interview.

Earlier in a video shared on Facebook, the TV actor said that he urgently need money for survival. The veteran actor has been residing in Mumbai for the last 15-16 years and has been out of work for quite some time now. In the video, Rajesh Kareer says: "Main Rajesh Kareer, artiste hoon. Agar sharam karunga toh yeh zindagi bohot bhaari padne wali hai... Bas itni hi guzaarish karna chahta hoon aap logon se ki mujhe madad ki bohot sakht zaroorat hai. Halaat bohot hi naazuk bane hue hai humare. Mumbai mein family ke saath rehta hoon 15-16 saal se (I am Rajesh Kareer. I'm an artiste. If I feel ashamed then it will cost me heavily. All I want to say is I badly need help. I have been living in Mumbai for the past 15-16 years with my family and our condition is very critical)," says the veteran actor in a chocked voice and with tearful eyes.

"Waise bhi kafi time se khali tha main. Aur ab toh do do teen mahina ho gaye ki halaat bohot zyada kharab ho gaye hamare. Aap logon se meri yeh humble request hai ki bhale hi Rs 300-400 dein. Itni agar aap log madad karenge toh… kyunki shooting kab start ho na ho, kuch pata nahi. Mujhe kaam mile ya na mile, kuch pata nahi. Life ekdum block si ho gayi hai. Kuch samajh nahi aa raha. Jeena chahta hoon (I have not been getting work for quite some time now. Over the past two to three months my condition has been very bad. I humbly request you all that even if you can give Rs 300-400… because no one knows when shooting will resume, I don't know when I will get work. My life is blocked. I cannot figure out what to do. I want to live)," the actor pleads in the video.

