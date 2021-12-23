Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Nakuul Mehta tests positive for COVID19

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAKUUL MEHTA Nakuul Mehta tests positive for COVID19

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actor Nakuul Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor updated about his health through a social media post. Sharing a few pictures of her quarantine activities, the actor wrote, "Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome…"

As soon as his post went viral, Nakuul's friends, fans and family members wished for actor's speedy recovery. His BALH co-star Disha Parmar said "We are all waiting.. get healthy & back soon." Kunal Jai Singh, who featured in Nakuul's Ishqbaaz starrer said "“Nam-myoho-renge-kyo is like the roar of a lion. What sickness can therefore be an obstacle?” You're gonna beat this like a lion my man!!!" Karan V Grover wrote, "Bounce back stronger sooner and sufiyer ( just inventing a word there )"Karan Patel, Gautam Rode, Gaurav Kapoor and many others sent wishes to the Nakuul.

On the professional front, Nakuul Mehta along with Disha Parmar play lead in Bade Acche Lagte 2 hain as 'Ram' and 'Priya.' The show ever since its inception has been capturing everyone's attention for its plot which is slightly similar to that of the original season which featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' shows different facets of love as everyone has different viewpoints on love and marriage.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.