Ace Of Space 2: Know why Deepak Thakur apologizes to Anurag Kashyap on Vikas Gupta's show

Lights, camera and a lot of drama, that’s what sums up MTV Ace of Space 2. The moment you think you have seen enough of secrets, forbidden truths, and twisted equations, a curveball is thrown at you. As the contestants gear up for the finale, they are leveling up the pace of contest, entertainment, and emotions in the house. Recently the gorgeous duo - Krystle D’Souza and Anushka Ranjan visited the house to promote their upcoming web series – Fittrat. While the two had a gala time with the inmates, it was a fun game they played which spilled more beans than expected.

While sharing his story as a part of the game, Deepak Thakur spoke about his mentor Anurag Kashyap and how their equation has worsened over the years. Deepak revealed how Anurag unfollowed him on social media post his participation in a reality show, the filmmaker isn’t fond of. Deepak’s presence in the show disappointed Anurag who stopped all communication with him right away. Deepak used the platform of MTV Ace of Space S2 to apologize to Anurag Kashyap and ask the filmmaker to start responding.

Ace Of Space 2

In a heartfelt message, Deepak said, “Aap mere liye sab kuch hai, meri zindagi ka raasta hum jaha se badle hai usska zariya sirf aap the, aap aise naaraz hai humse toh humein bahut bura lag raha hai.” For the uninitiated, Anurag Kashyap gave Deepak Thakur, his first ever break in playback singing in Gangs of Wasseypur. Deepak not only apologized but also composed a beautiful song for Anurag in the show.

This heartfelt message will definitely leave the audience in a state of aww! But will this reach Anurag Kashyap? How will he react? Well, we will have to leave that on time.

