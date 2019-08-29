Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actress Snigdha Akolkar ties the knot with Sreeram Ramanatha. See pics from their wedding ceremony

Snigdha Akolkar who is best known for her roles in TV serials such as Karmphal Data Shani and Siya Ke Ram among others have tied the knot with Sreeram Ramanathan, a businessman, in a private ceremony. In an interview with Tellychakkar, Snigdha revealed that the wedding took place on 25th August in Pune and the same was private affair and only her close pals and relatives were in attendance.

The couple got married as per Tamil rituals. And now, pictures from her wedding are now doing rounds on the internet. For the d-day, the actress was seen wearing red Kanjivaram saree, golden temple jewellery and gajra.

When asked about her honeymoon plans, she said, "Well, since we both are busy with work, we plan to go for two honeymoon vacations. At the moment, we will go on a short trip, and later for a prolonged holiday."

Snigdha Akolkar and Sreeram Ramanatha

Snigdha Akolkar

On the TV front, Snigdha has been a part of popular shows like 'Bandhan', 'Siya Ke Ram', Shami' among others whereas she will next be seen in Netflix Originals’ 'Baahubali: Before the Beginning'.

