Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Eliminated contestant Hema to re-enter house as wild card entry?

The much-awaited third season of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu has begun and has already completed a successful week on the air. While the first season of the show was hosted by Jr. NTR, the second season was hosted by Nani. This year, for the very first time, superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna is hosting the season. The controversial reality show has already seen its first elimination. Actress Hema is the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss season 3. However, the latest reports have it that Hema might return to the controversial reality show.

In Sunday's episode, host Nagarjuna announced that trans woman Tamanna Simhadri as the first wild card entrant in the Bigg Boss house for this season. Before entering the house, Tamanna said that she decided to be a part of the show to get herself know better. She has no strategies and planning and will act according to the situations in the house. Tamanna Simhadri told host Nagarjuna that she will win the hearts of the housemates and also the viewers across the Telugu states.

After her Bigg Boss Telugu elimination, Hema in an interview said the only reason she entered the show was to become a mentally strong person and had to walk out of the show because that was what the audience wanted her to do.

"Since day one itself, they have dumped too many responsibilities on me. By calling me 'sister', they spoke against me with each other and finally made me quit the show. All the promos in the first week were about me, which led to a bad impression on the audience," said the actress.

She said that Varun Sandesh is someone who keeps eating 24*7 and that she was trying to keep the food intake of others too in control so that they can save a lot more even without performing the tasks. "Those who have spoken against me, have hugged me while I was walking out of the house and said they will miss me," she added.

