Bigg Boss 13 Latest Updates: Know more about theme, Salman Khan’s fees per weekend and contestants

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be returning for the tenth time as Bigg Boss 13 host. The reality show is one of the most controversial shows of the small screen and this time the makers have planned a lot of changes to make it even more exciting. The Bharat actor might also get a lady host accompanying him in this season but did you know the amount that the actor would be getting this time?

Reports suggest that Salman took as many as Rs 8 crores for each episode in Bigg Boss 10 while last year for Bigg Boss 12 he took a pay-cheque of Rs 12-14 crore per episode. The huge amount left people wondering what his fees will be this year. Well, as per the current reports by KoiMoi, the actor will be taking Rs 31 crores per weekend for this season of the show. The report further stated that in total, he will be taking home a huge amount of Rs 403 crore this year. Neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the news yet.

The report also suggests that the actor is soon going to expand his business in production as after ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Nach Baliye 9,’ he will be joining hands with the makers of Bigg Boss (Endemol Shine & Colors channel) to produce a new show on the channel. Coming back to Bigg Boss, the thirteenth season is all set to roll on the TV screens from September 29, just after Dance Deewane 2.

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss

The makers have planned the entry of only celebrities this season after the failure of Bigg Boss 12. The theme of the show is being expected as horror, however, no official information about the same has been given. A lot of names have been doing rounds on the internet who might become a part of the show. Till now there are reports that celebrities including Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Jeet Chirag Paswan, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla have been approached for the show.

