Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 Latest Promo: Get ready for 'super tedha' twist, says host Salman Khan

After a rather dull and boring Season 12, Bigg Boss is all set to return with a 'high speed dhamaka' and 'celebrities ke glamour ka tadka'. The 13th installment of the controversial reality show seems to be introducing more changes than anticipated and will surely entertain its die-heard fans.

Colors TV released the new promo of Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday where host Salman Khan is shown inside an hourglass as the wall behind him stands decked with clocks. The Bharat actor once again reveals that the finale of the show is going to happen within a month from its inception but the season will go on after that, hinting at a huge change in the current format.

The makers released the video on Instagram with a caption that read, "Television ka blockbuster lekar aa rahe hain the one and only @beingsalmankhan! Are you ready for #BiggBoss13 with a twist that's super tedha? @vivo_india #BB13 #BiggBoss coming soon!",

Watch the latest Bigg Boss 13 Promo

In the current promo, however, Salman doesn’t play a dress up unlike in the first video released by the makers where he was seen dressed up as a station master.

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss promo

The second promo hinted at the banter between the contestants as actors Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi gave an example of how the season is going to be filled with arguments and controversies – but all in good gest. . The previous two promos, that were released last month also hinted at the same change in the game’s format.

Bigg Boss 13 still

According to reports, Bigg Boss 13 will be pacier than its past seasons and feature only celebrity contestants, doing away with the commoner contestants this time.

In the upcoming season, the format has undergone a massive change, as unlike the previous seasons, the contestants will reach finale in just a month of their stay in the house. It might mean that there will be more evictions in the first month than the next two months. The show would most likely then move on to its next leg where the remaining contestants would be grilled for survival in the house with a variety of tasks testing their patience.

