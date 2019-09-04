Ace of Space 2: After Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood, will Baseer Ali and Lucinda Nicholas be the new lovebirds?

Ace of Space 2: After Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood, will Baseer Ali-Lucinda Nicholas be the new lovebirds?

When it’s about love, it has always been in the air, brewing with all its innocence and passion in Mastermind Vikas Gupta’s house! While Season 1 of MTV Ace of Space saw an incredible love story of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood that continues to spread its magic and give #couplegoals, MTV Ace of Space 2 has another fresh one in the making! Roadies fame Baseer Ali has found his comfort zone in the Australian beauty, Lucinda Nicholas.

From the first week of the show, Baseer and Lucinda’s growing closeness and bond became the talk of the town. And in no time, the two are always seen together and surely can’t get their eyes off each other.

In one of the recent episodes of the show, Baseer confessed his feelings for Lucinda and asked her if he is her boyfriend now. Lucinda’s response to this is something to be watched out for! Not only that, the proposal was soon sealed with a kiss! The Ace of Space house has found another love story to go all gaga over! Isn’t it?

However, in this roller coaster journey of Ace of Space, with the game and the dynamics between the contestants changing, will Baseer-Lucinda’s relationship will fight through all the obstacles and stand the test of time? It will be interesting to see how this love story unfolds.

