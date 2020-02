Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at Shiv Mandir and visited the memorial of late APJ Abdul Kalam

Kangana Ranaut who has been quite busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Thalaivi took time out to visit Rameshwaram. In her visit to Rameshwaram, Kangana offered her prayers at a Shiva Temple, after which she also visited the memorial of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam. President Kalam was born in Rameshwaram. Pictures of Kangana's visit have been going viral on the internet.