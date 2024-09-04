Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 continues to dominate Indian Box Office Footfalls leaving Tanha Ji, Kalki behind

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 continues to dominate the box office footfalls even 5 years after its release

Indian cinema has undergone a tumultuous journey in the years following the pandemic. While some major releases fell short of expectations, others, such as Stree 2 and Jawan, have reached impressive new heights. The past five years have seen notable box office performances, making it a good time to review these statistics. South Indian cinema has increasingly captured attention, with successful cross-industry collaborations becoming more common. Blockbuster pairings such as Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in KGF: Chapter 2, SRK and Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan, and Deepika Padukone with Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD have made significant impacts.

However, KGF Chapter 2 remains unmatched in terms of audience appeal. The sequel to the 2018 hit generated unprecedented excitement, resulting in packed theatres and record-breaking attendance across the country. Even when comparing the audience numbers for Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, KGF: Chapter 2 maintains a substantial lead of 0.47 crores.

Not even Kalki 2898 AD (2024), featuring Prabhas, could surpass the frenzy that KGF Chapter 2 created. This is evident in the box office figures, with Yash’s blockbuster holding the position of the second-highest-grossing Indian film at an impressive Rs 856 crores, while Kalki 2898 AD ranks fourth with Rs 653.21 crores. Additionally, Yash’s KGF has earned a national award, further cementing its success.

KGF Chapter 2’s dominance is also reflected in its long-lasting popularity and cultural impact. Its compelling narrative, powerful performances, and high-octane action sequences have set a benchmark for Indian cinema, attracting audiences not only from the South but across the country and internationally. Now the audience is eager to see what Yash and Prashanth Neel have to offer in KGF: Chapter 3. The film is yet to be made as the actor is busy with Toxic: A Modern Love Story and Prashanth is working with Jr NTR for NTR 31.

