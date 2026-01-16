Vijay Sethupathi's highest rated films on IMDb: Vikram Vedha, 96, Super Deluxe and more As Vijay Sethupathi turns 48, here’s a look at his highest-rated films on IMDb, from cult classics like 96 to intense thrillers like Vikram Vedha.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is best known for choosing strong stories and unique roles. In his acting career so far, he has delivered several memorable performances that have been loved by both audiences and critics alike.

From intense thrillers like Vikram Vedha to films like Super Deluxe, his movies have earned high ratings on IMDb. As the actor turns 48 this year, let's take a look at Vijay Sethupathi’s highest-rated films on IMDb.

Vijay Sethupathi highest rated films on IMDb

1. Vikram Vedha

In this action crime thriller, Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a gangster named Vedha. His role was well-received by the audience, earning this movie an IMDb rating of 8.2. Besides Vijay, the film features R Madhavan, Achyuth Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and others in key roles. The film can be streamed on the JioHotstar platform.

2. Master

The 2021 film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, and others in key roles. In this film, Vijay played the role of a villain named Bhavani. The film follows JD, an alcoholic professor who starts teaching at a juvenile home and ends up standing up against a dangerous gangster who uses children for his crimes. With an IMDb rating of 7.4, the movie can be watched on Prime Video.

3. 96

96 is a Tamil romantic drama which features Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. In this film, Vijay played the role of a travel photographer named Ram. His performance in the film was loved by fans upon its release. It holds an IMDb rating of 8.6. The movie is available to stream on Aha and MX Player.

4. Maharaja

The Tamil crime drama film, Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas, was well received by the audience upon its release. Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film follows the story of a barber, played by Vijay, who visits a police station to retrieve his stolen dustbin. The story takes an unexpected turn when his real intentions behind the dustbin are revealed. With an IMDb rating of 8.3, the film is available to stream on Netflix.

5. Super Deluxe

Super Deluxe is one of the famous films of Vijay Sethupathi. In this film, Vijay played the role of a transgender woman, Shilpa and received widespread attention for his iconic performance in the film. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the comedy-drama film has an IMDb rating of 8.2. Super Deluxe features Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bagavathi Perumal and others in the key roles.

If you haven’t watched the film yet, you can stream it on the Aha platform.

