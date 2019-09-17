Vijay Deverakonda’s next titled World Famous Lover

Image Source : TWITTER Vijay Deverakonda’s next film titled World Famous Lover

South sensation Vijay Deverakonda has announced his next film titled World Famous Lover. For this love story, the Telugu star has teamed up with director Kranthi Madhav. The film features four talented female actors opposite Vijay in the lead – Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. Interestingly, World Famous Lover is going to be the Telugu debut for Aishwarya and Izabelle.

Not much about the film’s storyline is officially known. However, as the title and first look suggest, Vijay is likely to be seen as the romantic guy, who’s famous among women including the four lead women in the film. Vijay made a simple tweet announcing the film. He simply wrote, “Next up. #WorldFamousLover #WFL”

The shooting of the film has already begun in Hyderabad and reportedly, a terrific chase scene is currently being shot under the supervision of famous action choreographer Kanal Kannan. The first look of the actor will be revealed on September 25.

Vijay’s fanbase saw an incredible rise this year after the actor’s last screen outing -- Dear Comrade went on to become a massive hit at the Box Office. His angry man avatar was liked by the audience and his chemistry with lead actor Rashmika Mandanna was appreciated too.

It will now be interesting to see how World Famous Lover adds to Vijay’s new-found popularity. Meanwhile, the actor also has another film in his kitty. He recently signed a film with director Puri Jagannadh. Another film with Anand Annamalai titled Hero has him playing the role of a rugged biker.