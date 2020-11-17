Image Source : TWITTER Tamil TV actor Selvarathinam hacked to death in Chennai

In a shocking turn of events, Tamil TV actor Selvarathinam has been hacked to death in Chennai on Sunday (November 15). Accoridng to a report in TOI, the actor was at his home throught Saturday but left after receiving a call. A police officer told the publication that Selvarathinam was with his friends but his roommate shared that he has been hacked to death. The incident happened at Chennai's MGR Nagar. A CCTV footage of the incident shows that the actor had a brief argument with the assailant before he was killed.

The police opfficer said, "On Saturday, the actor did not go out for shooting and stayed with his friend Mani, an assistant director. In the wee hours of Sunday, he received a phone call after which he left. He told the assistant director that he was on his way to meet his friends but did not give any further details. However, Selvarathinam's roommate received information that he has been hacked to death on Anna Nedumpathai by a gang of unidentified men."

Selvarathinam, 42, was a popular face in the showbix and was known to play the main villain in the popular serial Thenmozhi BA. He was a Sri Lankan refugee and his wife and children are in a camp in Virudhunagar district.