SP Venkatesh, veteran music director, dies at 70

SP Venkatesh, the veteran music director who predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, died in Chennai on Tuesday, February 3. He was 70. According to reports, his funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 4, at Alapakkam in Chennai. The cause of his death could not be confirmed at the time of filing this report.

Venkatesh’s career stretched across decades and languages, but his identity remained closely tied to Malayalam cinema. At a time when film music in the industry was undergoing visible change, his work stood out and played a key role in the evolution of music.

SP Venkatesh’s rise in Malayalam cinema

SP Venkatesh began his musical journey in the late 1960s as a member of orchestras for Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. After years of working behind the scenes, he made his independent debut as a music director in 1981 with the Telugu film Prema Yuddha. Recognition followed steadily, particularly in Malayalam cinema, where he emerged as one of the most sought-after composers of the 1980s and 1990s.

During this period, he frequently collaborated with filmmakers such as Dennis Joseph, Thampi Kannanthanam, and Joshiy. His songs featured in films including Rajavinte Makan, Kilukkam, Johnnie Walker, Dhruvam, Valsalyam, Kabooliwala, Minnaram, Mannar Mathai Speaking, and Spadikam. The music from these films continues to be widely remembered by Malayalam audiences.

SP Venkatesh’s lasting legacy

Apart from composing songs, SP Venkatesh also made a strong mark through his background scores. His work in films such as No 20 Madras Mail, Devaasuram, Chandralekha, Vazhunnor, Kakkakuyil, and Runway is often cited for its impact and emotional weight. In 1993, he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Music Director for his work in Paithrukam and Janam.

Beyond Malayalam cinema, Venkatesh worked as a music director in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali films as well. His collaboration with Thampi Kannanthanam on Rajavinte Makan, particularly its songs and background score, proved to be a turning point in his career and left a lasting impact on audiences.

Over the years, he was associated with several successful films, including Rajavinte Makan, Vilambaram, Vazhiyorakazhchakal, Douthyam, Bhoomiyile Rajakumaaran, Vyooham, Kuttettan, Appu as background score, Mahayanam as background score, Naadodi, Kaazhchakkappuram, Ennodishtam Koodamo, Kilukkam, Johnnie Walker, Devasuram as background score, Dhruvam, Valsalyam, Paithrukam, Sainyam, Sopanam, Minnaram, Mannar Mathai Speaking, Manthrikam and Sphadikam, among many others.

With his passing, Malayalam cinema has lost a composer whose work helped define an era.

