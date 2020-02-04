Shruti Haasan, Samantha, Ramya Krishnan recreate Raja Ravi Varma Paintings for 2020 Calendar

Shruti Haasan, Samantha, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishnan, and other female celebrities feature in photographer G Venkat Ram's 2020 calendar

Photographer G Venket Ram unveiled his 2020's calendar. The calendar features 12 renowned female celebrities recreating Raja Ravi Varma's painting. Shruti Haasan, Ramya Krishna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samantha, and other divas recreated Raja Ravi Varma's paintings with their portrait. The list includes the likes of south actress Nadhiya, actress politician Khushbu Sundar, Bharatnatyam dancers Shobana and Priyadarshini Govind, Tamil star Aishwarya Rajesh, former Malayali actress Lissy Lakshmi and actress-producer Lakshmi Manchu. Every one of these names features in G Venket Ram's calendar for Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini's charitable trust Naam.

Sharing her pictures from the calendar, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Such an incredible experience shooting for this and such an honour to be associated with this cause". Incidentally, Suhasini is a cousin of Shruti's dad Kamal Haasan.

Samantha also expressed her pleasure in being associated with the project, "Always the best working with you recreating Ravi Varma's work for Naam. So glad I could be a part of this meaningful project."

Ramya also shared her portrait with the fans on Instagram.

Sharing her portraits, actress Aishwarya Rajesh wrote, "It was a fantastic experience working with G Venket Ram and Suhasini for recreating Ravi Varma project for Naam,"