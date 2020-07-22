Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGE Rajinikanth wears mask and drives Lamborghini, photo goes viral

A picture of superstar Rajinikanth behind the wheel of a Lamborghini wearing a face mask has gone viral. Quite in sync with the image that the senior actor maintains in public life, he is seen simply dressed in a plain white attire. Fans of the superstar launched hashtag #LionInLamborghini on Twitter, which started trending almost instantaneously.

"Wear Mask!!! Prevent Corona Risk!! #LionInLamborghini #Rajnikanth," wrote a fan. "He himself is Self driving the car for safety," noted another fan. "He is the brand ambassador for being simple... Yes he is a Superstar," wrote a fan.

"He practices what he preaches. Wearing Mask inside his own car as well. Leader for a reason," gushed another fan. "Even at the AGE 70 Yrs this Man Thalaivar @rajinikanth Super Active & Energetic like any Youngsters. On Screen his Heroic Stunts & energy Fire Offscreen his Simple Persona," wrote another fan.

"Being Famous is not enough, Being famous & responsible at every instance is very important," wrote another user. Meanwhile another picture went viral in which the superstar can be seen standing in front of the care along with his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.

-With IANS inputs

