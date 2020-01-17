Prabhas is 'elated' to resume shooting for his next, shares a photo

Prabhas resumes shooting of Jaan

Prabhas has resumed the shooting of his next project which is reportedly titled Jaan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the superstar was supposed to join the sets of his Telugu film a few months ago. However, the actor delayed it. He is now resuming the shoot after a brief hiatus.

Jaan is reportedly a period love story with Prabhas playing the role of a fortune teller.

The Baahubali star took to social media to share the news with his fans. He shared a picture of himself wherein he is seen looking at a huge wall adorned with artistic paintings and photo frames. "Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule,'' he wrote.

As per reports, Prabhas was supposed to begin shooting for Jaan in November. However, he kept delaying and refused to cooperate. Reportedly, Prabhas went on multiple vacations to recover from Saaho debacle.

A huge set has been erected at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad for the ongoing schedule.

Jaan is being shot in three languages simultaneously-Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Later, the film will also be dubbed into other languages. Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations are jointly producing this mega project.