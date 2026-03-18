Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Release date, cast, plot, OTT platform, all you need to know

New Delhi:

South superstar Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The Telugu film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Bollywood's highly anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie also stars Sreeleela in a leading role alongside Pawan Kalyan.

With just one day left until its release, here's everything you need to know about the film, from its cast and plot to other key details.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Plot

According to details available on IMDb, the film is inspired by a teacher who named him Bhagat Singh. It follows the journey of a tribal boy who grows up with strong values and unwavering courage.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Cast and trailer

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban in key roles. The makers released the film’s trailer on March 14, 2026, across social media platforms. The trailer video has garnered over 20 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the official trailer below:

South Cinema vs Bollywood Clash

Pawan Kalyan’s film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set to clash with the sequel to Ranveer Singh's hit film Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. This is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated clashes, as both lead actors have strong fan bases. Now, time will tell which film performs better at the Indian box office.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Production Details

The Telugu action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh is produced by Y Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The cinematography for the film is done by Ayananka Bose with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and S Thaman. The editing is done by Karthika Srinivas.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: OTT platform

Talking about its OTT platform, during Netflix's Pandaga lineup announcement, the platform revealed that Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh will stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

Also Read: Netflix Pandaga 2026 Telugu lineup: Ustad Bhagat Singh, Paradise and more films