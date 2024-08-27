On the lines of Malayalam, demand for 'Hema Committee' arises in Bengali film industry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Demand for 'Hema Committee' in Bengali film industry arises

When the country is rightly outraged by the Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case, incidentally, at such a time, sexual harassment of women is also being exposed in the Malayalam film industry. In light of this, Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has demanded the formation of a commission like the Hema Committee in Bengali cinema as well and an investigation should be conducted. For those who don't know, after the Hema Committee report was made public, there has been an uproar in the Malayalam film industry and a movement like Me-Too has started there too. After the report came out, female artists are coming out openly.

Now a similar demand has started rising in Bengali cinema as well. Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has urged Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to form a committee through social media.

My experience has also been similar, says Ritabhari

Ritabhari wrote a post in the Instagram story, demanding a Hema Committee investigation into the Bengali Film Industry. "After the Hema Commission report came out, cases of sexual violence are coming to the fore in the Malayalam film industry, after which I am thinking why the Bengali film industry cannot take similar steps. The reports that are coming out, I have had a similar experience, and with any actress I know. Such directors, producers, and heroes, whose minds and behaviour are full of filth, keep working for years without getting punished for their acts and sometimes are also seen in candle marches for RGCor victims as if they respect women," read her Instagram story.

Lets unmask these predators, appeals Ritabhari Chakraborty

The actress further wrote in the post, "It is very important to expose the faces of such predators. I appeal to my fellow artists to raise their voices against these monsters. I know you are scared, you will never get work, because most people are very influential. But, for how long will you remain silent? Do we not have any responsibility for those young actresses, who are made to believe that this is nothing more than a beautiful brothel" At the end of the post, Ritabhari tagged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and wrote that the Bengali Film Industry people want such an investigation, report and change.

Who is Ritabhari Chakraborty?

Ritabhari is a popular actress in Bengali cinema. She has also worked in some Hindi films. Ritabhari played a character in Anushka Sharma's home production film Pari, which was her Hindi debut. She started her career in Bengali cinema on TV.

AMMA dissolved after Mohanlal's resignation

Let us tell you, that the effect of the Hema Committee report has started showing in the Malayalam film industry. On Monday, Kerala Police filed an FIR against veteran director Ranjit on the complaint of a Bengali actress. The actress had mailed her ordeal and requested to register a case against Ranjit. Earlier, after being hit by allegations, actor Siddiqui had resigned from the post of secretary of the artists' organization AMMA. On Tuesday, its president veteran actor Mohanlal also resigned and the executive committee was dissolved.

