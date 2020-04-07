Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malayalam actor Sasi Kalinga dies at 59

Malayalam actor Sasi Kalinga breathed his last on Tuesday, April 7th. The actor rose to fame with his stellar acting skills in films like Pranchiyettan And The Saint, Amen, Vellimoonga. The actor was suffering from the liver disease from the past few years and succumbed to it at a private hospital in his hometown Kozhikode today.

Sasi Kalinga started his career with theater and he has worked in more than 250 films and 500 stage plays. The actor joined theater after completing his diploma in automobile engineering. Instead of his official name Chandra Kumar, the actor chose the name Sasi, which was his nickname among family and friends as his official stage name. Later director Ranjith added Kalinga to his name which was the name of his theater group. Sasi Kalinga made his movie debut in 1998, with the movie Thakarachenda​

The actor is the son of Kozhikode Kunnamangalath Chandrasekharan Nair and Sukumari Amma. The actor is survived by his wife Prabhavati.

