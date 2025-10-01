Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 release date, cast, trailer, expectations Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 features its writer and director Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film is releasing on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the movie is a prequel to the Kannada blockbuster Kantara (2022), which became a cultural phenomenon and grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

This time, the stakes are higher. Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is set to release in eight languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, English, and Spanish, turning it into a truly global cinematic event.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Release Date & Languages

The film will release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The strategic release date gives the movie the benefit of a long holiday weekend, maximising its box office potential.

Languages of release:

Kannada

Hindi

Tamil

Telugu

Bengali

Malayalam

English

Spanish

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Cast & Characters

Rishab Shetty reprises his role as the writer, director, and lead actor. He plays Berme, the central character in this prequel.

Rishab Shetty as Berme

Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi (female lead)

Gulshan Devaiah as King Kulashekara (villain)

Jayaram in a key supporting role

Rakesh Poojary, Prakash Thuminad, and Pramod Shetty in supporting roles

This powerful lineup adds depth, with Gulshan Devaiah’s casting as the antagonist bringing a strong Bollywood connect.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Trailer

The trailer of Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 gives audiences a glimpse into a layered narrative. Once again, the film highlights the conflict between the capitalistic ambitions of the powerful and the divine justice of the forest deities.

The visual scale is grander, with intense performances, rich folklore, and action sequences that carry forward the Kantara legacy.

Watch the trailer here:

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Budget and Box Office Expectations

The film has been mounted on a massive budget of Rs 125 crore, making it one of the most expensive Kannada films ever.

Advance Booking Buzz

Total gross by October 1, 2025 (eve of release): Rs 12 crore

Kannada version: Rs 7.5 crore+

Rs 7.5 crore+ Hindi version: Rs 2 crore+

Rs 2 crore+ Other languages: Steady growth with rising interest ahead of Dussehra

Given the scale of release and the pan-India appeal, trade experts predict Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 could deliver one of the biggest opening weekends of 2025.

How the Original Kantara Became a Blockbuster

The 2022 film Kantara started as a regional release in Kannada but soon became a pan-India phenomenon.

Budget: Rs 16 crore

Worldwide gross: Rs 400+ crore

Rs 400+ crore Kannada collections: Rs 162 crore

Rs 162 crore Hindi collections: Rs 84 crore

Rs 84 crore Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam collections: Rs 63 crore

The film’s success was rooted in its authentic storytelling, cultural depth, and spiritual resonance, a formula Rishab Shetty seems determined to expand in Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.

FAQs on Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1

Q1. When is Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 releasing?

The film is releasing on October 2, 2025, on Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

Q2. Who is in the cast of Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1?

Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojary, Prakash Thuminad, and Pramod Shetty.

Q3. What languages will Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 release in?

It will release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, English, and Spanish.

Q4. What is the budget of Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1?

The movie has been made on a budget of Rs 125 crore.

Q5. How much did Kantara earn at the box office?

Kantara grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide, a record-breaking figure for Kannada cinema.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is believed to be a cinematic celebration of folklore, divinity, and human struggle. With a global release, massive budget, and strong advance bookings, the film is poised to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025.

As audiences await October 2, the question remains: Can Rishab Shetty’s prequel surpass the phenomenon of Kantara?

