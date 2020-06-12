Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAYURIKYATARI Kannada actress Mayuri Kyatari ties knot with childhood friend Arjun. Watch video

The government's decision of allowing weddings after a two-month-long lockdown has brought relief to many couples who were to get married recently. Sailing in the same boat, Kannada actress Mayuri Kyatari, who began her acting through daily soap Ashwini Nakshatra finally announced the good news of her marriage on social media. She got married to her childhood friend Arjun in the presence of their family members at Sri Thirumalagiri Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Bengaluru. After the wedding ceremony which took place on Friday, the actress shared a video on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Yes I am married..12/06/2020 10 years of friendship given a meaning today.. Vl update more shortly."

The couple in the video can be seen performing the rituals wearing traditional outfits. On one hand, where Mayuri wore a white and bright orange silk saree with an embroidered blouse, her partner Arun, on the other, chose a silk dhoti and a turban for the big day.

Mayuri and Arjun have known each other for over 10 years now but always kept their personal lives under wraps. She has always been a very private person and never given heed to the marriage rumours which kept on spreading every now and then.

Mayuri became a household name through her daily soap later which she stepped into the film industry in 2015 with Krishna Leela. She has also worked in films like Ishtakamya, Aatankuntu Lekakilla, Rustum, among others. Talking about her upcoming project, Mayuri will next be seen in director Nanda Kishore's action-drama 'Pogaru' that also features Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

