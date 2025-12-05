Kalamkaval X review: Fans praise Mammootty’s ‘devilish’ act and gripping first half Mammootty’s crime drama Kalamkaval has hit theatres, and X is buzzing with reactions. Viewers are praising the gripping tone, music, and performances while sharing mixed first-half impressions.

New Delhi:

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has returned to the big screens with crime drama Kalamkaval, after a brief break from movies. The makers have already created hype among fans by releasing the teaser and pre-release teaser on social media. As the film hit the screens on December 5, 2025, viewers have shared their thoughts online.

The latest Kalamkaval teaser offers a closer look at Mammootty's and Vinayakan's characters, sparking speculation that Mammootty might be portraying a serial killer. However, makers kept the plot details under wraps. The film is directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jishnu Sreekumar. Take a look at Kalamkaval's X reactions here.

Kalamkaval X review

One X user shared a glimpse from the movie, calling it a "game-changing moment." His post read, "Game changing moment (From this programme the movie came on track)."

Another user wrote, "#Kalamkaval - Slow Phase Narrated First Half With Less Commercial Elements #Mammootty Devilishness,Intro Scene & Slang Things Were So Good. Mujeeb Majeed Music Works is Terrific.Pre Interval Scene & Interval Punch Felt's Okayish. Strongly need a Second Half. Hope Its Works (sic)."

One X post reads, "#Kalamkaval – First Half..! Gripping and intriguing just as it should be. Mujeeb’s music is a definite plus. The pacing and runtime work big time. And that interval block? Pure fire. Vinayakan x Mammukka All eyes on the second half now..! (sic)."

Kalamkaval: Production details

The film Kalamkaval is produced by superstar Mammootty under his banner, Mammootty Kampany. The music for the film is composed by Mujeeb Majeed, and the editing is done by Praveen Prabhakar.

