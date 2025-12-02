Kalamkaval pre-release teaser out: Internet hails Mammootty's upcoming thriller, says 'next superhit loading' The pre-release teaser of Mammootty's upcoming film Kalamkaval was released on December 1, 2025. It showcases Mammootty in a mysterious role, which sparked speculation about a serial killer plot. Fans praised the thrilling teaser online. Watch the teaser here.

New Delhi:

The makers of Malayalam superstar Mammootty's upcoming crime thriller Kalamkaval treated fans to the new pre-release teaser on Monday, December 1, 2025. The film is directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jishnu Sreekumar.

Ever since its release, social media users have wasted no time in praising the teaser. The Malayalam film Kalamkaval features Mammootty, Vinayakan, and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles.

Kalamkaval pre-release teaser is out

The new Kalamkaval teaser reveals more of Mammootty's and Vinayakan's characters, which fueled the speculation that Mammootty may be playing a serial killer. The 54-second teaser video opens with photos of missing women accompanied by emotional voiceovers.

The teaser then shows Vinayakan’s character, a police officer entangled in a complex case. His voiceover says, "Later on, killing became an addiction for me." Viewers then also see actress Rajisha Vijayan standing alone outside a room at night.

Later, Mammootty's voiceover, along with his powerful presence, grabs the attention of the fans. With an unsettling smile, he says, "The greatest pleasure is when you kill a human," leaving viewers guessing. The teaser keeps important details regarding the film's plot under wraps.

Internet praises Kalamkaval pre-release teaser

Fans of superstar Mammootty have praised the teaser of the film and expressed their excitement in the comment section. One YouTube user commented, "next super hit loading." Another added, "Peak Level Villanism Loading." The YouTube video has garnered more than 405K views ever since it was released.

Kalamkaval production details

For the unversed, the film Kalamkaval is produced by Mammootty under his production banner, Mammootty Kampany. The film's music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed, and the editing is handled by Praveen Prabhakar.

Also Read: Vrushakarma: Naga Chaitanya is unrecognisable in new action film, Mahesh Babu unveils first-look poster