Vrushakarma: Naga Chaitanya is unrecognisable in new action film, Mahesh Babu unveils first-look poster The first look poster of Naga Chaitanya from his upcoming thriller Vrushakarma was unveiled on November 23, 2025, coinciding actor's 39th birthday. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava in key roles.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the title and first-look poster of Naga Chaitanya's much-awaited project, NC24, on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film has been titled Vrushakarma. This announcement coincided with Naga Chaitanya's 39th birthday.

Alongside Naga Chaitanya, Vrushakarma stars Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role opposite Chay, while Laapataa Ladies fame actor Sparsh Shrivastava will be seen portraying the role of the antagonist.

Mahesh Babu wishes Naga Chaitanya a 'Happy Birthday' by sharing Vrushakarma's first look poster

While sharing the first look poster of the film Vrushakarma, along with a birthday wish for Naga Chaitanya. Mahesh Babu wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @chay_akkineni. #VrushaKarma looks super solid… looking forward to this (sic)."

Naga Chaitanya's look from Vrushakarma

The first look poster of Naga Chaitanya from his upcoming action film features a brown and earthy tone, including scattered buildings and debris surrounding him. In the poster, Chaitanya can be seen holding an iron rod, swinging it toward the screen with one hand.

The post has garnered more than 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments so far. Social media users and Naga Chaitanya's fans have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, "Chay Sir, I strongly believe that your upcoming film, named 'VRUSHAKARMA' (a name from the Vishnu Sahasranamam), will achieve spectacular success at a pan-India level, commensurate with your hard work (sic)." Another added, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY FAV ACTOR (sic)."

Vrushakarma: Production details

For the unversed, the adventure thriller film, Vrushakarma, is produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B, Vrushakarma. The cinematography of the film is done by Ragul D Herian and Ajaneesh B. Loknath composes the music. Sri Nagendra Tangala oversees production design and Naveen Nooli takes charge of editing.

