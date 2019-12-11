It's My Life (Sita) Tamil movie leaked by TamilRockers

IT’S MY LIFE released on May 24, 2019

IT’S MY LIFE (SITA) full movie leak by TamilRockers for Download: Tamil film IT’S MY LIFE (SITA) starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Kajal Agarwal and Sonu Sood released in 2019. The film tanked at the box office and failed to leave an impact on the box office. Though the film was largely received with mixed reviews, the collections of the film were hampered because of piracy. The film was available for free download on any website including TamilRockers and it dented the film's chance of collection. Even though the films are made available on video streaming websites the damage is already done.

Directed by cinematographer turned filmmaker Teja the film captures the love story of the leads Raghuram and Sita. Things start to fall in place as Ram played by Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Sita played by Kajal Agarwal start getting close. The film hit the theatres on May 24 2019. However, it failed to make any impact. The film was latest made available on Hotstar to be streamed but before it legally became available for the viewers the film had already reached the audiences through piracy.

This is not the only film that has been hit by piracy. Piracy has grown to become one of the biggest threats to films. Film's businesses are often hampered by these notorious piracy websites that make it available in hours of its release.

Blockbusters like 2.0, Petta, Chhichhore, Mission Mangal, Kalank, Dream Girl, Prassthanam and others have also become the victim of piracy. Since movie download and downloading songs from these websites is a crime in India, it is advisable to watch them in theaters or movie videos streaming apps only.